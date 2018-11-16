THE JERUSALEM POST:

By the year 2065, Israel’s population will number 20 million and it is on track to become the most crowded country in the OECD, according to a study published by the Shoresh Institution this month.

It’s already known that Israel has the highest fertility rates in the developed world and the Shoresh Institution findings show that Israel’s rate stands in a league of its own at 3.1, almost a full child per family more Mexico, which comes behind it on the list.

While Israel’s high fertility rate is often celebrated by the country, President of the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research and an economist at Tel-Aviv University Professor Dan Ben-David used his study to warn that Israel is heading toward an unsustainable situation of overpopulation, low labor productivity and a severe population gap.

With 8.8 million people at the end of 2017, Israel is already the fourth most crowded country in the OECD, behind Belgium, Netherlands and Korea, the latter being the most crowded but with the lowest birth rates (1.2).

According to the study, by 2065, the forecast is for 922 Israelis per square kilometer – two and a half times Israel’s current population density.

The Shoresh Institution study shows that already today, Israel’s dependency ratio, meaning the share of non-working age population to working-age population, is the highest in the OECD – 64.2% according to data from 2015.

Ben-David predicts that the future economic burden will be exacerbated by the internal composition of Israel’s fertility rates, with the latest Central Bureau of Statistics data from 2016 putting current haredi fertility rates at just under 7 children per family, while the average rate among Muslim women is 3.29, religious/traditional Jews just over 3, and Druze, Christians and secular Jews just over 2.