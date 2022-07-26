Highly potent strains of marijuana known to have large concentrations of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) have created an uptick in addictions worldwide, according to a UK study.

Published Monday in the journal Lancet Psychiatry, the study showed people who use cannabis with a THC potency above 5 to 10 milligrams per gram have a higher risk of addiction and mental health problems.

Study co-author Tom Freeman, director ofthe addiction and mental health group at the U.K.’s University of Bath, told CNN in an email that high potency cannabis users have a “four-fold increased risk of addiction” over low potency cannabis users.

“A report by the United Nations found that in the past two decades, the proportion of people seeking treatment for cannabis addiction has risen in all world regions apart from Africa,” he said.

