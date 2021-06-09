Breitbart:

A study produced by WalletHub found Michigan is suffering the slowest recovery from the response to the coronavirus pandemic, while Iowa is enjoying the quickest.

WalletHub analyzed data in three categories: Coronavirus Health, Leisure & Travel, and Economy & Labor Market. Each metric, such as restaurant capacity limits and hospitalization rate, was given a weighed point value for a total potential score of 100.

Iowa had a score of 75.25 for the 1st overall rank. South Dakota had an overall rank of 4th, but scored first in the Leisure & Travel and second in the Economy & Labor Market categories.

Of other states in the Top 10 — Nebraska, Alaska, New Hampshire, Utah, Kansas, Connecticut, Arkansas, and Idaho — only one has a Democrat governor (Connecticut).

Among states with the most notable stringent lockdown policies, California ranked 25th, New Jersey 31st, New York 35th, and Pennsylvania 46th.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) Michigan came in dead last — 51st (with the District of Columbia included). Michigan had a score of 38.28 and ranked 47th in Coronavirus Health, 47th in Leisure & Travel, and 44th in Economy and Labor Market.

Several of Whitmer’s restrictions remain in effect until July 1, despite her most recent scandal in which she and several friends hit the bar and violated her orders related to restaurant table capacity limits.

“Michigan experiencing the slowest recovery in the nation is a direct result of Governor Whitmer’s misguided policies and hypocritical leadership,” Congressman Bill Huizenga (R-MI) told Breitbart News.

“The mandates issued by Governor Whitmer and her Administration were among the strictest and most economically damaging in the nation,” he said.

More at Breitbart