As the American left and its friends in the medical establishment push “gender-affirming care” on children, a new study reveals such “care” lacks evidence and a basis in medicine. A new look at the “gender-affirming” model shows that the purported benefits are “no greater than a placebo effect,” a study out of U.K. nonprofit Sex Matters found. Sex Matters says its members “advocate and produce resources to promote clarity about sex in public policy, law and culture” with the “singular mission” to “re-establish that sex matters in rules, laws, policies, language and culture.” “The ‘gender-affirming’ model of care for teenagers is based on evidence that falls apart under examination,” the group says. “There is strong evidence that this medical pathway causes physical harm. It can lead to infertility and loss of future sexual function; among multiple side effects, bone health suffers.” Sex Matters says those side effects may be acceptable if there were significant mental health benefits attached, but found that those benefits do not exist. “Perhaps there are some teenagers for whom the cost-benefit analysis works out – but we have no evidence to tell us which ones, or under what circumstances,” the group writes. “We do know that the physical impacts are significant, and the mental-health improvements minimal.”

