A new study by Swedish academics has found that most wealthy people and celebrities are not changing their flying habits to help reduce climate change, with some responsible for a thousand times more CO2 emissions than the average.

Imagine my shock.

The study, carried out by researchers from from Lund University, reviewed the social media accounts of well known celebrities and wealthy philanthropists, many of who relentlessly virtue signal about climate change.

Based on the information posted relating to travel, researchers calculated the starting point and destination for flights and then worked out likely CO2 emissions.

Climate activist Bill Gates was responsible for approximately 1,600 tonnes of carbon dioxide, while flights used by Paris Hilton and Jennifer Lopez emitted 1,260 tonnes and 1,050 tonnes respectively.