A new study from Denmark reveals that the connection between people who experience schizophrenia and who smoke a problematic amount of weed is on the rise, CNN reports.

The study, which was published in the medical journal JAMA Psychiatry, shows that the link between the mental health disorder and cannabis use disorder in Denmark was two percent in 1995, four percent in 200, and eight percent in 2010. Cannabis use disorder is the clinical name for cannabis addiction.

“I think it is highly important to use both our study and other studies to highlight and emphasize that cannabis use is not harmless,” Carsten Hjorthøj, an associate professor at the Copenhagen Research Center for Mental Health and an author of the study, told the outlet.

“There is, unfortunately, evidence to suggest that cannabis is increasingly seen as a somewhat harmless substance,” he added. “This is unfortunate since we see links with schizophrenia, poorer cognitive function, substance use disorders, etc.”

It’s now easier to access marijuana than ever before in North America, with the substance legal for recreational use in 19 states and all of Canada. Although weed isn’t legal in Denmark, it is permitted for medical use.

Other studies have implied in the past that there is a larger danger of schizophrenia for people who smoke marijuana, particularly if someone smokes an excessive amount.

