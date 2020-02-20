GATEWAY PUNDIT

The vast majority of people who work in media are on the left. Anyone who has watched their coverage of Trump over the last few years knows this. They are not even trying to hide it anymore. But the truth is more shocking than you know. Most of these people are further left than Bernie Sanders, the most far left political figure of our time. Hot Air reports: Study: Most Journalists Are To The Left Of Bernie Sanders (But Don’t Worry They’re Totally Fair) An academic study by a trio of professors claims to have proven there is no such thing as media bias despite the fact that the same study found most journalists are much father left than the average Twitter user. In fact, a majority of journalists, based on their Twitter interactions, are somewhere to the left of Bernie Sanders.

