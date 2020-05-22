NEWSMAX

An analysis of 96,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients on six continents reveals those who received the antimalarial drug touted by President Donald Trump had a higher risk of death compared with those who did not take it. The study was published Friday in the medical journal The Lancet and detailed in a report by The Washington Post. It found that those treated with hydroxychloroquine, or the closely related drug chloroquine, were more likely to develop an irregular heart rhythm that could lead to sudden cardiac death. The Post noted the study is the largest analysis of the risk and benefits of treating those infected with the coronavirus with antimalarial drugs. The findings were based on an analysis of medical records and not a controlled study.

