Oncologists looking for highly-accurate, but not highly-expensive methods to diagnose lung cancer in patients may need not look any further than their local dog breeder community. That’s because a new study finds that beagles are capable of successfully detecting the disease by scent, a major breakthrough in identifying the specific biomarkers of the disease. Researchers with the American Osteopathic Association say the dogs’ remarkable accuracy may lead to a safe, affordable, and effective mass cancer screening alternative in the future. The beagles were chosen for their enhanced sense of smell, even compared to other dog breeds. They were able to differentiate between blood serum samples taken from patients suffering from malignant lung cancer and those who were healthy with 97% accuracy. “We’re using the dogs to sort through the layers of scent until we identify the tell-tale biomarkers,” says lead author Thomas Quinn, professor at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, in a statement. “There is still a great deal of work ahead, but we’re making good progress.”

