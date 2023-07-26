Study: Democrat Support for Violence to Coerce Members of Congress, Restore Federal Right to Abortion Rises

Public support for the use of force to coerce members of Congress grew sharply among Democrats, according to a University of Chicago study.

Support for the use of force grew from nine percent to 17 percent between January 2023 to June 2023, effectively doubling, according to the study.

“While increasing across the political spectrum, the rise was the sharpest among Democrats where it grew by about 2.5 times,” a summary of the study said.

A graph in the study showed that Democrats’ support for the use of force grew from seven percent in January 2023 to 16 percent in June 2023 — a growth of nine percent.

“This growing anger parallels the Republican rise to power and proceedings in the House of Representatives,” the study said.

Meanwhile, support for the use of force among Republicans grew by six percent and Independents by eight percent.

The study said Democrats particularly supported violence to restore the federal right to abortion.

