BREITBART:

Making puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones easier for minor s toaccess has increased youth suicide rates, a new report from the Heritage Foundation asserts.

The report directly challenges claims from pro-transgender clinical organizations, activists, and the Biden administration that puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones reduce suicides of minors who believe they are the opposite sex.

The 25-page report, written by Senior Research Fellow Dr. Jay Greene, analyzes existing studies about the effectiveness of these treatments in preventing youth suicides. Greene found, similar to a recent report published by Florida Medicaid, that current research “fail[s] to show a causal relationship and [has] been poorly executed.”

The author took his analysis a step further, conducting research with what he called a “superior research design.” He ultimately found “that easing access to puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones by minors without parental consent increases suicide rates.”

