Sucralose, a chemical found in the popular zero-calorie sweetener Splenda, may have damaging side effects. Researchers claim it is “genotoxic,” meaning it may cause damage to DNA, increasing cancer risks and causing leaks in the gut lining. A study from researchers at North Carolina State University found that sucralose, which is 600 times sweeter than sugar, may interact with gut bacteria to form harmful chemicals.

According to Healthline, the study authors say that a metabolite of sucralose called sucralose-6-acetate is formed when the sweetener comes into contact with certain gut bacteria. This compound is also found in small amounts in some commercial sucralose products as a byproduct of the manufacturing process.

Sucralose is often added to diet sodas, baked goods, chewing gums, gelatins, and frozen desserts. It’s even found in drug products like Tylenol, Pepcid and cold and flu medications, says the New York Post.

A spokesperson for Splenda, one of the most popular marketed forms of sucralose in the U.S., said “we rigorously and routinely test and monitor for any impurities in our products. We can confirm that sucralose-6-acetate is not present in Splenda Brand sucralose.”

