BREITBART:

A professor at Georgia Gwinnett College has come under fire from students for his perspective on illegal immigration.

According to a local news report, Georgia Gwinnett College Professor Fang Zhou, an immigrant from China, is facing calls for his termination after he expressed unpopular views about illegal immigration.

“I am against political correctness. I speak truth to power in class and my students learn about the financial drain of illegal immigration on the economy and the high crime rates of illegal immigrants,” Zhou said in a social media post. “My students are ‘woke’ and are overwhelmingly against illegal immigration after taking my class.”

Zhou expressed his concerns further in a short interview with the Atlantic Journal-Constitution. “If you are going to reward illegal immigrants, there will be more illegal immigrants,” he said.

Now, some Georgians are calling for his termination. Bee Nguyen, the State Representative for Georgia House District 89, posted screenshots from Zhou’s social media pages on her Twitter account. “Are these the values supported by Georgia Gwinnett College?” Nguyen wrote in the tweet.