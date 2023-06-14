Students at Marshall Simonds Middle School in the Boston suburb town Burlington, Massachusetts revolted against the school’s “Pride” month spirit day indoctrination on Friday June 2, glaring at teachers, tearing down posters and chanting “U.S.A. are my pronouns!” while wearing red, white and blue clothing and face paint. The protest was reported to be in part a response to the school ignoring Memorial Day two weeks ago while going all in on LGBTQI+ indoctrination.

The school had been decorated with “Pride” signs and stickers, including the “Progress Pride” flag. Students were encouraged to wear rainbow colored clothing. A sign with a quote from gay playwright Tennessee Williams’ play A Streetcar Named Desire adorned with “Pride” flags hung on the walls was taken as criticizing straight (heterosexual) people: “What is straight? A line can be straight, or a street, but the human heart, oh, no, it’s curved like a road through mountains.”

The protest came to light after a meeting was held Monday night to address the protest. The school principal said an anonymous snitch form had been established for students to report “hateful incidents.”

