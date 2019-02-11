NEW YORK POST:

A crush of rowdy students turned the hallways of a Denver high school into a dance party on Monday — as teachers in the city went on strike for the first time in 25 years.

With few adults around to stop them, the revved-up crowd of youngsters blasted music and jumped up and down inside East High School, according to video obtained by the Denver Post.

Students said they were eventually booted from the school for the stunt — though school officials disputed that.

“No, of course not,” district spokeswoman Anna Alejo said when asked if any students were kicked out. “A number of students chose to walk out.”

One student, Matt Pence, told the Denver Post that students were supposed to follow special schedules amid the strike. But when the school ran out of the schedules, chaos ensued.