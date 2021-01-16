Breitbart:

Harvard students are calling on the university to revoke the degrees of anyone who is affiliated with President Donald Trump. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany are all targets of the student’s petition.

“Is Harvard University prepared to take a stand — against violent white supremacy?” reads the petition obtained by Fox Business. “It’s no secret that over a dozen Harvard graduates worked hard to spread the disinformation and mistrust that created last Wednesday’s insurrection.”

The petition, entitled, “Revoke their Degrees,” specifically names Harvard graduates Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, and refers to them as “violent actors.”

“Harvard must revoke the degrees of alumni whose incendiary language and subversion of democratic processes — rooted in a history of white supremacist voter suppression — incited the violent insurrection on January 6,” reads the petition.

“A wide body of evidence, including studies from Harvard researchers, suggests that societies cannot recover from civil strife without a process for holding violent actors accountable,” the petition adds.

The petition, which was circulated by four students who attend Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, goes on to argue that a Harvard degree is “a privilege, not a right.”

“A Harvard degree is a privilege, not a right,” reads the petition. “Harvard had no qualms about rescinding offers of admission to high school students because of racist activity online that did not reflect the University’s values. But holding teenagers accountable is easy. Harvard should have the will to hold adult insurrectionists to the same standards.”

The petition also argues that violence will continue if Harvard does not revoke degrees from graduates affiliated with President Trump.

