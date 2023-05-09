A Tennessee high school teacher was pepper sprayed after taking a student’s cell phone away.

The incident occurred last Friday at Antioch High School, located in the neighborhoods around Nashville, as reported by Fox17.

Justified?

Student Pepper Sprays her High School Teacher because he confiscated her phone in Antioch, Tennessee… pic.twitter.com/QIcMty1Bqd May 6, 2023

Footage was posted by Reddit user @Lazy_Mouse3803 and shows the high schooler pepper spraying the teacher. She follows him outside of the classroom and demands for him to return her phone. When he refused, she pepper sprayed him a second time right in his face, causing him to fall to his knees. She continues to grab for her phone.

The commotion of the event caused a concerned teacher to come into the hallway with another adult to confront the student, telling her to step away.

There appeared to be no concern for the teacher who was assaulted as the student continued demanding the return of her cell phone.

“Can I get my phone?” the student repeated. “Can I get my phone? Can I get my phone? I need my phone!”

