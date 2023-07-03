The Biden administration’s reckless, regressive, and unlawful student-loan cancellation effort is dead. Hurrah.

The Supreme Court just stopped his Department of Education’s attempt to sneak through a one-time pre-election gift to college-educated voters.

The pandemic emergency, the legal pretext for cancellation is now officially over.

And, to top it all off, a majority of Congress, including some Democrats, formally repudiated Biden’s actions in a resolution.

This should restore faith in our democratic institutions and illustrate the importance of the separation of powers.

