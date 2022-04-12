NY Post

A University at Buffalo student said Monday she feared for life when she was chased by an angry mob last week after inviting black former Texas GOP Chair Lt. Col. Allen West to speak on campus about overcoming racism. Therese Purcell, who is president of the Young Americans for Freedom at the university, told “Fox & Friends” she was forced to flee into a men’s bathroom after the on-campus event with West spiraled out of control. Purcell said protestors derailed the Thursday night event — titled America Is Not Racist: Why American Values are Exceptional — during a Q&A segment with West. She said the protesters — made up of black and white students — started screaming “no peace” and banging on the walls. “I was really afraid for my life,” Purcell said.

