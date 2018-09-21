DAILY MAIL:

A student editor at a top university has been fired in a transphobia row after he tweeted that ‘women don’t have penises’. Angelos Sofocleous, assistant editor at Durham University’s philosophy journal ‘Critique’, was sacked from his post after just three days for writing a tweet deemed ‘transphobic’ by fellow students.

Mr Sofocleous, 24, from Cyprus, faced disciplinary action last month after he re-tweeted an article by The Spectator on his Twitter titled ‘Is it a crime to say women don’t have penises?’, with the comment: ‘RT if women don’t have penises’. The postgraduate philosophy and psychology student was dismissed from his position at the university after the tweet sparked outrage. He was also fired from his position as editor of Durham University’s online magazine The Bubble, and forced to resign as president of free speech society Humanist Students. Collecting hundreds of comments, the comment has since sparked a row around Humanism, trans rights and freedom of speech.