FOX NEWS:

A tragic case report involving a fatal helping of leftover spaghetti is regaining attention after a doctor featured the 2008 death on his popular YouTube channel. According to the initial report published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology, a student in Belgium identified as “A.J.,” became sick after eating spaghetti and tomato sauce that had been prepared five days earlier.

The report’s authors said the spaghetti had been stored at room temperature before the 20-year-old used the microwave to warm it up.

“Immediately after eating, he left home for his sports activities, but he returned 30 minutes later because of headache, abdominal pain and nausea. At his arrival, he vomited profusely for several hours and at midnight had two episodes of water diarrhea,” the report said. “He did not receive any medication and drank only water. After midnight, he fell asleep. The next morning at 11:00 AM, his parents were worried because he did not get up. When they went to his room, they found him dead.”