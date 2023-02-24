New video has been released by deputies of a paraprofessional who was beaten by a student at Matanzas High School Tuesday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

You can watch a video of the attack below. Be aware, it’s extremely graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

FCSO deputies responded to the high school after reports of an employee being physically attacked on campus. Upon arrival, officials found a woman on the ground with severe injuries, according to the arrest report.

When deputies spoke with the student, he explained that he was upset because the teacher took his Nintendo Switch during class.

He also told officials he will “beat her up” anytime she tries to take his game.

Investigators were able to review the attack when they reviewed the school’s surveillance footage. Deputies say the 6’6” and 270 pound student can be seen walking quickly towards the teacher before knocking her to the floor, leaving her unconscious.

The student is then seen kicking and punching the unconscious woman in the back and head around 15 times, according to officials.

