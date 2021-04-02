The Post Millennial:

A high school student in a Loudoun County, Virginia school, was berated by his teacher during a Zoom call for not acknowledging race. At issue was a slide the teacher presented, showing two women standing back to back.

This is one of the wealthiest school districts in the country.

“Tell me what this seems to be a picture of?” Asks the teacher. The slide shows two women on one side, with the caption “what is race” on the other. The two women have different hair and skin tones. This lesson was during a college-level English course.

“That’s just two people chillin,” the male-voiced student responds.

“Right, just two people, there’s nothing more to this picture?” The teacher asks. “

“Well, at the end of the day,” says the student, “wouldn’t that just be feeding into the problem of just looking at race instead of just acknowledging them as two normal people?”

“No it’s not, because you can’t not look at, you can’t ack—you can’t look at the people and not acknowledge that there are racial differences, right?”

