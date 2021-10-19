DAILYMAIL.COM

Peter Fray-Witzer attends $80,000-a-year Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio

He wrote an op-ed Friday in campus newspaper The Oberlin Review

Fray-Witzer complained of ‘cisgender men’ sent to install radiators in dorm room

He lives in Baldwin Cottage, a ‘safe space for women and transgender students’

Fray-Witzer criticized school for not installing radiators during summer

He says residents are victims of abuse and have reason to fear cisgender men

Fray-Witzer’s article was widely ridiculed on social media on Monday

A student at an $80,000-a-year ultra-liberal Oberlin College in Ohio claimed in an op-ed that he was left ‘angry, scared, and confused’ because ‘cisgender men’ installed a radiator in his ‘safe space’ dormitory. Peter Fray-Witzer, a student enrolled at Oberlin College, posted an article in Friday’s edition of The Oberlin Review in which he takes school administrators to task for giving him short notice about the installation. Fray-Witzer writes that he asked a campus official if he could be exempt from having a radiator installed in his room so as to avoid the ‘intrusion.’ He also complains that he felt ‘mildly violated’ and ‘a little peeved’ when the contractors returned to his dorm room the next day to ‘check the insulation.’ DailyMail.com has sought comment from Oberlin College. According to Fray-Witzer, he and other residents of the on-campus dorm Baldwin Cottage received an email on October 7 notifying them that ‘contractors will be entering rooms’ the next day to install radiators. ‘This will mean that they will be in your room for a period of time to complete the work,’ Josh Matos, the area coordinator for Multicultural and Identity-Based Communities, wrote in an email. Fray-Witzer wrote in response: ‘I had not been contacted about any sort of radiator installation before this email, so right away the word “update” stood out to me as untrue. ‘I grew concerned reading the second line, which informed me that I had less than 24 hours to prepare for the arrival of the installation crew, and I was further perturbed by the ambiguous “for a period of time”.’ DailyMail.com has reached out to Matos seeking comment. Fray-Witzer adds in his op-ed that he was ‘very averse to people entering my personal space.’ ‘This anxiety was compounded by the fact that the crew would be strangers, and they were more than likely to be cisgender men.’ ‘Cisgender’ is a term used to describe someone whose gender identity is the same as the sex that they were assigned at birth.

Read more at DailyMail.com