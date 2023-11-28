Student, 15, killed by younger peer in caught-on-camera brawl at North Carolina high school

At a North Carolina high school



A student is stabbed to death



By the soft-bodied legless larva in the grey T-shirt



Before this story becomes a ghost



I must say, it's no longer an elephant in 'our' room



It's a Spinosaurus in 'our' room~

A 15-year-old student was fatally knifed by a 14-year-old classmate on Monday during a wild, caught-on-camera brawl inside a North Carolina high school.The melee inside the gym at Southeast Raleigh High School also landed a second student, 16, in the hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound, according to local reports.“Both victims were transported to an area hospital,” Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said during a press conference. “Sadly, one victim succumbed to his injuries.”“This is a very unfortunate incident that has occurred today,” she added. “One that is very disturbing to us.”The teen accused of stabbing two of his peers was arrested and charged with murder on a juvenile petition, WRAL reported, citing authorities.Part of the fight caught on camera shows two students face to face before a youngster in a black jacket throws a punch at a student in a red jacket, who responds with his own punch.The fight spills into the gym as other students quickly follow the brawl.

