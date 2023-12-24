Struggling Biden to head to St. Croix as year-end migrant surge continues

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are jetting off to the Virgin Islands to ring in the new year, leaving the country behind to grapple with a seemingly never-ending migrant crisis.

It will be the first family’s second holiday trip in two years to St. Croix as the US deals with a deadly disaster — last year Biden enjoyed his tropical vacation while a winter blast killed dozens of people.

The commander in chief will be touching down in St. Croix Wednesday afternoon, the White House announced Saturday.

It is not clear how long Biden, 81, will spend basking in the Caribbean sun, or where he will be staying.

Last year, he and his family stayed free of charge at the multimillion-dollar beachfront villa of wealthy donors Bill and Connie Neville — who gave more than $10,000 to Biden’s 2020 campaign and were among the select group admitted to the president’s first White House state dinner.

