Striking Hollywood Actors and Writers Escalate War with Studios: They’re ‘Behaving Like Petty Tyrants’

Striking Hollywood actors and writers escalated their war with the studios this week, participating in a joint march in Los Angeles that clogged the streets of the Hollywood neighborhood as protestors marched Tuesday from Netflix offices to the historic Paramount lot.

Meanwhile, the actors union fired off an acrimonious salvo, accusing the studios and streamers of refusing to return to the bargaining table, with SAG-AFTRA leadership calling executives “petty tyrants.”

The escalation is the latest sign that the historic strikes that have brought most of the industry to a standstill won’t be resolved any time soon. With little leverage to work with, and even less public goodwill, actors and writers are resorting to publicity tactics to gain attention and move the dial in their favor.

But studios and streamers don’t appear to be in the mood to budge from their positions and seem to be waging a war of attrition on the strikers, many of whom are burning through their personal savings.

“They are punishing us for exercising our legal right to strike,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher wrote in the latest issue of the guild’s magazine for members, according to a Deadline report. “They are not land barons in feudal times, and we are not their serfs. How dare they think we are less than an enemy camp they need to step on in their insatiable appetite for greed?”

