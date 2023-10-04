Striking Auto Workers Warn: Biden’s Green Agenda ‘Going to Wipe Us Out

Striking auto workers are warning that President Joe Biden’s green agenda, including Electric Vehicle (EV) mandates, will eliminate their jobs entirely.

About 25,000 auto workers across the United States are striking against General Motors (GM), Ford, and Stellantis after the United Auto Workers (UAW) announced the strike nearly a month ago in the hopes of scoring higher wages to keep up with inflation and commitments that their members’ jobs will not be quashed by Biden’s EV mandates.

In interviews with E&E News, auto workers made clear: Biden’s EV mandates very well could be the end of the road for their jobs in the American auto industry.

