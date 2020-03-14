The White House:
- Travel ban is now extended to the UK and Ireland
- Temperature checks & other precautions for Oval Office entry
- Briefing room temperature checks for reporters
- Trump took the test for coronavirus on Friday night, awaiting results
- On the economy, predicts “a tremendous bounce, when this is all over”
- Thanks Treasury’s Mnuchin & Nancy Pelosi for bipartisan funding bill
- Pence, HHS, DHS, CDC, HUD also spoke
- For more watch the recorded press conference
WATCH THE ENTIRE CONFERENCE – The Press Conference starts about 40 minutes into this recorded live stream …
