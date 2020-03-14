Coronavirus Task Force press conference, March 14 2020 – MAIN POINTS

The White House:

  • Travel ban is now extended to the UK and Ireland
  • Temperature checks & other precautions for Oval Office entry
  • Briefing room temperature checks for reporters
  • Trump took the test for coronavirus on Friday night, awaiting results
  • On the economy, predicts “a tremendous bounce, when this is all over”
  • Thanks Treasury’s Mnuchin & Nancy Pelosi for bipartisan funding bill
  • Pence, HHS, DHS, CDC, HUD also spoke
  • For more watch the recorded press conference

WATCH THE ENTIRE CONFERENCE – The Press Conference starts about 40 minutes into this recorded live stream …


