Media captionIf successful the jet would be a cheaper way to launch objects into space than using rockets The world’s largest aeroplane by wingspan has taken flight for the first time. Built by Stratolaunch, the company set up by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in 2011, the aircraft is designed to act as a flying launch pad for satellites. The idea is to fly the plane to 10 km (6.2 miles) high before releasing satellites into orbit. Its 385 ft (117 m) wingspan is the length of an American football field. If successful, such a project would be a cheaper way to launch objects into space than rockets fired from the ground. The twin-fuselage six-engine jet flew up to 15,000 ft (4,572m) and reached speeds of about 170 miles per hour (274 km/h) on its maiden flight.

