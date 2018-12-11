THE GUARDIAN:

One person has been killed and three injured in a shooting near a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg, according to emergency workers.

The killing took place at Place Kléber near the city’s Christmas market, which draws millions of tourists every year.

The interior minstry described the incident as a “serious security event” and warned the public to stay indoors.

The local prefecture tweeted that people should avoid the area near the city’s police headquarters.

Earlier the prefecture tweeted: “Incident happening in Strasbourg, do not relay false rumours.”

France remains on high alert after suffering a wave of attacks commissioned or inspired by Islamic State militants in 2015 and 2016, which killed more than 200 people.