NEW YORK POST:

French police on Thursday shot dead a man suspected of gunning down three people in France’s largest Christmas market — bringing an end to a three-day manhunt, according to local media.

Cherif Chekatt, 29, was “neutralized” by cops in Strasbourg’s Neudorf district, near where more than 700 officers had been hunting for him earlier in the day, Le Parisien reported.

Armed with a knife and firearm, Chekatt, a Strasbourg native, is believed to have unleashed an attack at the market in Place Kleber square Tuesday evening, leaving three people dead and 12 wounded.

Chekatt was thought to have been injured in a shootout with soldiers but managed to escape and hadn’t been seen since a taxi dropped him off in Neudorf.

Authorities released his picture Wednesday to help track Chekatt, who has a long rap sheet, including 27 conviction in four European countries.

Chekatt had been flagged for Islamic extremism and was radicalized in jail, officials said. He was heard yelling “God is great!” in Arabic before allegedly opening fire.

Earlier Thursday, a fifth person was detained for questioning by police in connection with the mass shooting. The suspect’s parents and two brothers have been in custody since Wednesday.