A stranger repeatedly slapped an 80-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack on a train as it pulled into an Upper East Side station, cops said Tuesday.

The senior was on a southbound No. 6 train at the 68th Street-Hunter College station around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when the suspect hit her multiple times on her head, back and shoulder without saying a word, authorities said.

The attack caused the octogenarian to fall to the ground, cops said.

The suspect got off the train at the next stop, Lexington Avenue-59th Street, authorities said.

