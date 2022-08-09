Straphanger slaps woman, 80, in unprovoked attack on NYC train￼

A stranger repeatedly slapped an 80-year-old woman in an unprovoked attack on a train as it pulled into an Upper East Side station, cops said Tuesday.

The senior was on a southbound No. 6 train at the 68th Street-Hunter College station around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when the suspect hit her multiple times on her head, back and shoulder without saying a word, authorities said. 

The attack caused the octogenarian to fall to the ground, cops said. 

The suspect got off the train at the next stop, Lexington Avenue-59th Street, authorities said. 

Read more at New York Post

