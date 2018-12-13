NEW YORK POST:

A subway rider made a citizen’s arrest of a violent straphanger who repeatedly kicked a passenger on a Brooklyn subway train and hurled a racial slur at the woman.

Anna Lushchinskaya, 40, was charged with felony assault following the wild incident around 8 a.m. Tuesday aboard the train in Sunset Park, the NYPD said.

In two videos posted to Twitter by another rider — who appeared to detain Lushchinskaya on the 36th Street station platform until the cops showed up — the suspect can be seen unleashing the attack.

“F—k off! F—k off! Fuck off!” Lushchinskaya shouts at a silent woman who is standing next to her and appears to be preoccupied with her phone, one of the clips posted by Twitter user @PlatanoMan shows.