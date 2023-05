A violent group of strangers pummeled and robbed a woman in Brooklyn late Thursday, disturbing new video shows.

Video of the assault and robbery. pic.twitter.com/AMn0fZkJL7 — WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) May 19, 2023

The 46-year-old was walking on Broadway near Roebling Street in Williamsburg around 11:50 p.m. Thursday when the group of six suspects approached and started throwing punches, according to police.

The flurry of punches began on the sidewalk, but continued on the street, where the victim fell to the ground, according to the clip, posted by the Williamsburg News Twitter account.

READ MORE