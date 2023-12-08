Stranger pummels Jewish man, calls him ‘dirty Jew’ on first night of Hanukkah in NYC

A stranger pummeled a Jewish man dressed in traditional religious garb and called him a “dirty Jew” before snatching his cell phone in Brooklyn late Thursday – on the first evening of Hanukkah, cops said. The 40-year-old victim was on his way home when he stopped to smoke a cigarette on Eastern Parkway near Albany Avenue in Crown Heights around 7:35 p.m. and got attacked by a hater in a flashy jacket and pants set, police said.

The suspect approached the man and snarled, “Dirty Jew” before repeatedly punching him in the head and swiping his phone, authorities said. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Beth Israel, where he was listed in stable condition.

READ MORE