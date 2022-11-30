TWO minerals that have never before been observed on Earth have been uncovered inside a meteorite.

Dubbed El Alie, the 3,000lb space rock was found in Somalia in 2020 and is the ninth-largest meteorite ever discovered.

Scientists unearthed the two new minerals inside a single 2.5-ounce sheet of rock taken from the meteorite.

The two minerals have been named elaliite after the meteor, and elkinstantonite after Lindy Elkins-Tanton, the managing director of the Arizona State University Interplanetary Initiative.

Researchers identified El Ali as an Iron IAB complex meteorite – or a type of space rock made of meteoric iron with specks of silicates.

And it was while looking at the meteorite sample that the scientists noticed the odd-looking minerals.

