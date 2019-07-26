USA TODAY:

After hiking for four days, the 73-year-old was 14 miles from his Jeep, dehydrated and sunburned.

That’s when biker Tomas Quinones found him.

In a stunning tale of survival, state police said Wednesday that Randolph and his two dogs miraculously survived after being stranded in the remote Oregon desert for days – with the heroic help of Quinones.

Quinones, a Portland biker, told the Associated Press that he hadn’t seen anyone for days during a trip through the “Oregon Outback,” an area in the south-central part of the state.

On July 18, when he saw a lump in the distance, he thought it was a cow.