NEW YORK POST:

The Strand has a new place in history books.

City officials granted landmark status to the Manhattan tome-slinger’s flagship Broadway store on Tuesday — despite the shop’s objections.

“The Strand Book Store has officially been designated a landmark by the Landmarks Preservation Commission,” the famous used book store tweeted. “Although this is not the outcome we hoped for, we’ll continue to serve our customers as we have done robustly for 92 years. Thank you for your support along the way.”

Building owners often oppose landmark designations, because the status forces them to use pricey historic materials when fixing and maintaining buildings. Nancy Bass-Wyden, who owns both the Strand and the 828 Broadway building it calls home, told the Landmarks Preservation Commission in December that landmark status would “destroy” her business.

“Landmarking our building will only make it that much harder for us to survive and pass our treasured family-owned business to [our] children, and hopefully to theirs,” she testified.