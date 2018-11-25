Story of a small act of kindness to a young, very ill Special Forces soldier, in the midst of a long war, far away.

by Rock Woodfork

Former Special Forces Communications Sergeant

5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

Republic of South Vietnam

“I was in Song Be at the launch site [location from which covert Special Forces reconnaissance teams would be helicoptered across the fence into Cambodia] on the Cambodian border in 1968 in a tent and got really sick. The medic flew me on one of our slicks [unarmed Huey helicopter] from the 195th AHC [Assault Helicopter Battalion] to Bien Hoa 193rd Medevac [hospital] and they put me in a Quonset hut. My head and spine were on fire and being 21 years old this was all new to me. Took my clothes off and started blood tests right away. Ice packs on the head. People running around and looking at me like I was road kill still thumpin’ around on the pavement.

This went on for days and they were taking blood every two hours and couldn’t diagnose it but the rubber sleeping bag had tubes running through from a portable air conditioner that kept the temp from getting out of control again. There was a Vietnamese woman next to me with her leg elevated and it was as shriveled as an Egyptian mummy like it had been dried and painted black and she was in agony. It was snakebite. One morning I turned over and she was gone. There was another guy in her bed.

After a couple of days I noticed all the guys in the hospital had soldiers assigned to them running around the wards with shopping carts to deliver goodies like shave kits and stuff to take your mind away from being in hospital. They all had tags on their bed that had the patch [shoulder insignia] of their unit – 101st Airborne, 1st Cav, etc and each unit had someone assigned to take care of the troops in that unit. SF [Special Forces] of course had no one. My bed had a little hard-to-read label that had my name and ‘5th SF’ [5th Special Forces Group] but no patch. No one came by with ‘pogey bait’ [candy] or goodies.

What I didn’t know was that Martha Raye the actress and comedienne from the 40s and 50s was in the same ward with me and she was at the end of the Quonset hut with curtains around her. As you know she had adopted SF as her family and had been in Vietnam for a long time supporting SF. One day she was was walking down the ward and saw me lying there like yesterday’s Chinese dim sum and read the tag on my bed and she looked at me like I was her next husband and gave me the the traditional Special Forces bona fides of the time ” You sweet mother f***** [OK… you can translate this one 🙂 ], what are you doing here?”

I told her I was just there to meet the nurses. I weighed 135 when I got in-country and lost close to 15 lbs in the hospital. The Army nurses cut no slack. We had to change our sheets every day after sweatin’ in ’em all night and if you wanted to eat you had to go get it and then bring the tray back and wash it and make your own bed. The latrine was special. It was a long outhouse; you sat on a bench over the hole and there was a metal gutter in front with running water where you could poop and throw up at the same time. No privacy. An engineering marvel at the time for malaria patients. Crude but functional.

One day Martha Raye came by and asked me to borrow my beret. I told her ‘Make sure you bring it back’. She said ‘No sweat’. Took my enlisted crest off and she put her LTC [lieutenant colonel – she was awarded this as an honorary rank – she never served in the military] insignia on it and left. A good friend of mine, Robert Woodfork, (call sign ‘Sunshine’; SF Commo Sgt extraordinaire and black American warrior from Chicago), from my unit in Project SIGMA [highly classified Special Forces operation in-country] came to see me and noticed my bunk had no special sign on it like the conventional troops. Being the innovative self-starter, he went back to the unit in Ho Ngoc Tao and made a little sign that had the SF patch and the MACVSOG (highly classified joint reconnaissance unit during the Vietnam war] skull [see attached] with my name. Martha Raye came back and returned my beret and told me she absolutely loved the new sign.

No one really noticed it until some tight-ass colonel came through the next day and in a very loud voice told the nurses to remove the offensive sign and trash it, because he wouldn’t have something like that in his hospital. So they threw it in the big trash drum next to the Nurse’s station. At this point none of the meds nor the exorcism they were giving me were working and I could bend over and squirt through a keyhole at 50 paces and could levitate, speak in basso profundo, and projectile vomit. I was unable to do anything but think about getting to the outhouse that was beginning to look like a place of worship, so the pompous colonel was just another nuisance I wished would just go away.

Martha Raye came by the next night and had a major set up a projector, and we all watched the “Dirty Dozen” together in the ward. The kid next to me asked me afterwards “how do you know these people?’ I said well I am in SF – like that should be enough. He said (angrily) what makes you guys so special? I was 21 years old and had no answer because he was pretty shot up. I kinda felt guilty I had a monster fever and he had bullet holes in him and we pretty much reconciled everything after a while. Have to remember how young we were.

Then Martha Raye came back and asked me what happened to my sign? I told her some colonel came by and had it destroyed. She didn’t take this news well. The next day she came through with a gaggle of generals, Joey Bishop from the Bob Hope Show, and some of the other great and near great actors and actresses. They were hanging on her every word. She stopped at my bed and had every eye in the group looking at me – 120 lbs, in xtra large army pajamas – a wizened dwarf in a giant’s jammies sweatin’ like a pig at a BBQ, and she introduced me to the glitter she was traveling with. Just what I needed. She made sure that the idiot nurse who took the sign off my cot was on her list, and the colonel in question was at the back of the entourage hiding like a private on KP call [‘kitchen police’ – duty washing pots and pans and scrubbing floors]. As sick as I was, it made me feel like there was some justice in the world. Martha Ray is just adored in the old SF circles.

The next day I woke up and one of the most beautiful women in the world was sitting on my bed with a cold cloth wiping my head. I don’t think heaven has anything like that. It was Tippi Hedren. I had seen the Hitchcock movie “The Birds” a few years earlier when I was in high school and she was surprised that I knew who she was. I told her she had changed her hair and she laughed and asked me how I knew that. She was one of the most elegant people I had ever met and she was so out of place in that hell hole. She gave me a little autographed picture that had little birds drawn on it and I kept it ever since.

When my fever broke they told me they were shipping me to Vung Tao [on the coast of Vietnam; a low-combat area used for rest and recuperation] to ‘recover’ by filling sand bags on the beach with platoons of ‘legs’ [non-airborne qualified soldiers] and I was afraid they would send me home to the States. But they made the mistake of leaving my jungle fatigues and boots in the night stand and I went to the officer’s latrine that night so no one would question me and took the first hot shower in three weeks – put on the fatigues, waited until first light and walked behind a truck past the guards at Bien Hoa right out the front gate and hitch hiked back to Ho Ngoc Tao on Highway One [main Vietnamese north-south coastal highway] without a weapon.

A Vietnamese in a big black Peugeot picked me up and dropped me off at the old cemetery in front of our camp. Had really good Karma that night. I was still pretty weak and no weapon. Could have gone the wrong way. The VC [Vietcong – the enemy] would have loved to put an SF commo guy in the hole for a while. At 21 the cerebral cortex where judgment resides is still developing. You think you are bullet proof at that age. God sometimes does watch over drunks and fools and young SF.

No one recognized me when I got back because I had lost so much weight. Colonel Drake [project SIGMA commanding officer] got a call the next day from the hospital and said I was AWOL. He called me in his office and raised hell and asked why I did it and I told him that I was afraid they would assign me to another unit. He looked down at his desk, smiled, and told me to go to my room. He then called the colonel at the hospital and chewed him out for not treating his men well. He told him we had SF medics and they would take care of me and that was the end of that. That was the old SF in action; we took care of each other and honored loyalty above everything else.

Years later on my 50th birthday I received a package in the mail from Hollywood; it was two framed photos of Tippi Hedren, who wished me a very happy 50th birthday and many more. Blew me completely away and I immediately contacted my actor son Nicholas in NYC, who fessed up and told me he told her that I still had her picture in my office all those years after 1968 and she responded like the angel she is.

A lot of people in the motion picture industry railed against the war when we were there but some had the courtesy of coming to see us. I never did see the Bob Hope Show in Vietnam but I got a real shot in the arm that day from Tippi Hedren.

I hung her pictures in the office for years – all three. Whenever someone would come in and ask about it I would just tell them that Tippi were an ‘item’ long ago. I got confused looks and “no way”. Why she picked me to spend all that time with that day is still a mystery to me, but it’s a great story.”