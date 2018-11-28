NEW YORK POST:

Porn actress Stormy Daniels might ditch attorney Michael Avenatti, saying he hit President Trump with a defamation suit against her wishes.

Daniels told the Daily Beast that Avenatti has not accounted for all of the funds he raised on her behalf and that the lawyer has not treated her with “the respect and deference an attorney should show to a client.”

“For months I’ve asked Michael Avenatti to give me accounting information about the fund my supporters so generously donated to for my safety and legal defense. He has repeatedly ignored those requests,” she said in a statement.

“I haven’t decided yet what to do about legal representation moving forward. Michael has been a great advocate in many ways . . . But in other ways Michael has not treated me with the respect and deference an attorney should show to a client.”

Daniels also said Avenatti has “spoken on my behalf without my approval.”

She added he “filed a defamation case against Donald Trump against my wishes.”