The Guardian:

As Dennis rages in a week after Ciara, flights are cancelled and trains are delayed amid warnings of widespread flooding.

Storm Dennis has wreaked havoc on Britain, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights and trains, and the deaths of at least two people yesterday.

As the so-called bomb cyclone battered the coastline, as much as a month’s worth of rainfall was predicted overnight and into Sunday morning in some parts of the UK.

By late on Saturday night there were 104 active flood warnings in England and Wales urging people to take immediate action, with another 369 flood alerts. The Met Office has issued eight weather warnings covering most of the UK for this weekend, with hundreds of homes and businesses at risk of flooding.

