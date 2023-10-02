Store clerk set on fire with stolen lighter fluid as he confronts serial shoplifter

Disturbing surveillance footage out of the Bay Area in California shows a serial shoplifter setting a store clerk’s hair on fire with stolen lighter fluid after he tried to stop the alleged thief from stealing.

Suraj — the store clerk who declined to reveal his last name out of fear of being targeted again — is seen on video tussling with Kendall Burton before Burton doused Suraj’s head in lighter fluid on Sept. 22 at the Appian Food and Liquor in El Sobrante, according to a video obtained by CBS News.

In the video, another worker is seen rushing to Suraj’s rescue with a baseball bat seconds before flames consume the clerk’s head after Burton ignites the fluid during the confrontation.

“I tried to cover his hand, but I don’t know. I don’t remember. He just lit the fire on me, you know,” Suraj told the outlet.

“I just rushed to the restroom, and I just splashed water on my face.”

