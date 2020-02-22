The Sun:

THOUSANDS of travelers are doing a voluntary self-quarantine after returning to the US from coronavirus-ridden China, officials say.

These US citizens are being asked to stay home for two weeks for precautionary reasons, according to NBC News, even though they are not likely to be a risk to their neighbors.

“The travelers have all been very cooperative,” Dr. Sherlita Amler, the health commissioner for New York’s Westchester County, told NBC.

“They don’t want to expose their friends and their family. They just want to be home and safe.”

About 575 people in New York have been classified “medium risk,” according to NBC. By contrast, 27 people are under self-quarantine in Iowa, and 10 in North Dakota.

In California alone about 7,000 people who returned after Feb. 2 have been told to “monitor their health, stay home and limit interactions with others as much as possible,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

