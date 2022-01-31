NPR:

Nearly a quarter of Americans say it’s sometimes OK to use violence against the government — and one in 10 Americans say violence is justified “right now.”

That’s the finding of a new report by The COVID States Project, which asked 23,000 people across the country whether it is “ever justifiable to engage in violent protest against the government?” The report is one of several in recent months that find people more likely to contemplate violent protests than they had been in the past.

Nearly 1 in 4 said violence was either “definitely” or “probably” justifiable against the government. A similar percentage of liberals and conservatives agree on this point.

That’s not surprising when you think about how American history is taught, said COVID States Project co-director David Lazer.

“You know, we begin with the American Revolution against an illegitimate government and so we are, in a sense, taught from grade school that it is at some points in history justifiable to engage in violent protest,” he said.

The COVID States Project typically asks questions about Americans’ COVID-related policy preferences and behaviors — whether they understand what kinds of masks are better at filtering viral particles, for instance, or what they think about vaccine mandates. But in the current political climate, COVID questions aren’t too far-removed from questions about violence, Lazer said.

