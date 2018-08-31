THE MERCURY NEWS:

The end-of-session for California’s legislature too often means special deals and sneaky parliamentary moves. Today, the San Jose Mercury-News made it clear that 2018 is no exception:

“Without a vote of the Legislature, without a vote of the people, and without legislative oversight, the Assembly and Senate’s Joint Legislative Budget Committee suddenly rescheduled a hearing for Thursday morning to debate allowing the state to move forward with the governor’s $19.9 billion Delta tunnels’ “WaterFix” project and allow the state Department of Water Resources to extend the State Water Project’s contracts with water agencies for another 50 years.

“The governor has been determined to make the massive water-conveyance project part of his legacy, no matter the negative impact on the health of the Delta, which supplies two-thirds of the state’s fresh-water supply. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, and state Senate President Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, had canceled the original Aug. 14 hearing after this newspaper and others raised objections.”