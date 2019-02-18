SF GATE:

A mysterious illness induced by excessive marijuana use can cause bouts of uncontrolled vomiting and debilitating nausea, doctors say.

Doctors have only recently begun to recognize the prevalence of Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS), a condition characterized by chronic cannabis use, cyclic episodes of nausea and vomiting, and the compulsion to take hot baths or showers. The syndrome typically affects just a small portion of the population – heavy, long-term marijuana users.

CHS has become so common in the emergency room of Scripps Mercy Hospital in San Diego, some doctors refer to CHS as “scromiting,” an amalgam of “vomiting” and “screaming.”

“In my work, in the emergency room, I see at least one patient a day with the Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome,” Dr. Roneet Lev, the director of operations at Scripps Mercy Hospital, told NBC.

Dr. Linda Nguyen, a gastroenterologist at Stanford Health Care, says she encounters about three to four patients a month with CHS. A more apt description of the syndrome, in her opinion, is “cromiting.”

“I tend to see more crying and vomiting, less so screaming,” Nguyen said.