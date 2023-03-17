Wall Street’s week of turmoil is closing with sharp drops for stocks on Friday as worries worsen about the banking industry and fears rise that it could drag the economy into a recession.

The S&P 500 was 1.2% lower in late trading, cutting into its gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 441 points, or 1.4%, at 31,805, as of 3 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 1% lower.

This week has been a whipsaw for markets around the world as worries rise following the second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history. Just a day earlier, markets rallied in relief after two banks on both sides of the Atlantic tapped into tens of billions of dollars of cash to bolster their finances.

But on Friday, some of the hope was washing out, and the pair were back to falling. In Switzerland, Credit Suisse shares dropped 8%. On Wall Street, shares of First Republic Bank sank 32.3% and were on their way to a 71% plunge for the week.

The two banks have different sets of issues challenging them, but the overriding fear is that the banking system may be cracking under the weight of the fastest set of hikes to interest rates in decades.

