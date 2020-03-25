MSN.COM

Stocks turned lower Wednesday after building on a rally from the previous session in anticipation of a coronavirus stimulus deal by Congress. The White House and Senate reached an agreement overnight. The Dow soared more than 2,100 points Tuesday, or over 11%, notching its biggest one-day percentage gain since 1933 and its best point increase ever. The S&P 500 rallied 9.4% for its best day since October 2008. White House and Senate leaders agreed to a massive $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill in the middle of the night. “At last we have a deal,” Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said around 1:37 a.m. ET from the floor of the Senate. “In effect, this is a war-time level of investment into our nation.” Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke also said Wednesday the U.S. economy will experience a quick rebound after a “very sharp” recession. “If there’s not too much damage done to the workforce, to the businesses during the shutdown period, however long that may be, then we could see a fairly quick rebound,” Bernanke told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” Bernanke added the current situation is “much closer to a major snowstorm” than the Great Depression.

