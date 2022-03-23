NY Post

A group of Democratic lawmakers are looking to ease the burden on American motorists who are saddled with higher gas prices by offering another round of stimulus checks. House Reps. Mike Thompson of California, John Larson of Connecticut and Lauren Underwood of Illinois are co-sponsoring a bill that would authorize $100 monthly energy rebates for any month this year in which the national average gas price exceeded $4 per gallon. The average national gas price stood recently at $4.24 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association. The Gas Rebate Act of 2022 would also offer the same monthly rebate for each dependent. The bill would work similarly to the stimulus checks that were sent to Americans during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Single people earning less than $75,000 annually would receive the full $100 rebate, while checks for those earning up to $80,000 would be phased out. Joint filers who earn less than $150,000 would qualify for the rebate, which would be phased out at up to $160,000.

